■ NO. 5 SAN DIEGO STATE 73, AIR FORCE 60: LAS VEGAS — Jordan Schakel scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half as No. 5 San Diego State rallied for a 73-60 win over Air Force in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament on Thursday.
Schakel, who shot 1 of 5 in the first half, hit four 3-pointers in the second half for the top-seeded Aztecs (29-1), who rode a 21-3 run to their 13th consecutive quarterfinal victory.
Yanni Wetzell and Malachi Flynn had 16 points each for San Diego State, which is hoping to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. After surviving the scare from Air Force, SDSU plays the winner of Boise State-UNLV in the semifinals.
AJ Walker scored 18 points for Air Force (12-20).
■ NO. 19 OHIO STATE 71, NO. 23 ILLINOIS 63: COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kaleb Wesson scored 19 points to lead Ohio State past Illinois.
E.J. Liddell tied a career high with 17 points and had 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes (21-9, 11-8 Big Ten), who have won four in a row and nine of their last 11. They are playing well at a critical time, with a road matchup against No. 16 Michigan State looming this weekend and the Big Ten tournament beginning Wednesday in Indianapolis.
Ayo Dosunmu had 21 points and five assists to pace Illinois (20-10, 12-7), which saw its conference championship hopes fade a bit more after starting the day a half-game behind leaders Maryland, Wisconsin and Michigan State. Still, the Illini are poised for a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.
■ UCONN 77, NO. 21 HOUSTON 71: STORRS, Conn. — Christian Vital scored 26 points in his final home game and UConn beat Houston.
Freshman James Bouknight added 17 points and Isaiah Whaley had 13 for the Huskies (18-12, 9-8 American Athletic Conference), who won their fourth straight game, but just their second this season over a ranked opponent.
Quentin Grimes scored 24 points and Caleb Mills added 20 for Houston (22-8, 12-5), which fell into a tie for second place in the conference.
UConn took control with a 15-2 run in the second half.
■ NO. 25 MICHIGAN 82, NEBRASKA 58: ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jon Teske scored 12 points and Zavier Simpson added 11 in their home finale, and Michigan beat Nebraska as Wolverines fans welcomed former coach John Beilein back to Crisler Center.
Nebraska (7-23, 2-17) was without guard Cam Mack, suspended for a violation of team rules. The Cornhuskers have lost 15 straight.
Isaiah Livers had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten), and Simpson had 10 assists. Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with 19 points.
WOMEN
■ NO. 2 BAYLOR 69, TEXAS 53: WACO — Te’a Cooper scored 20 points, fourth-year senior Lauren Cox had 17 and Big 12 champion Baylor extended its record winning streak to 58 regular-season conference games, with the No. 2 Lady Bears beating Texas, 69-53.
Baylor (28-1, 17-0 Big 12) also won its 56th straight game at the Ferrell Center, where in two weeks it will host its NCAA Tournament opener.
Cox also had 12 rebounds for her 36th career double-double. NaLyssa Smith also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Audrey Warren scored 10 points for the Longhorns (18-11, 10-7), who had won three of their previous four games.
■ CALIFORNIA 71, NO. 24 ARIZONA STATE 67: LAS VEGAS — Freshman Cailyn Crocker scored all 20 of her points in the second half, including two clinching free throws with 1.6 seconds left, and 12th-seeded California rallied to shock fifth-seeded Arizona State in the opening game of the Pac-12 Conference tournament.
Jaelyn Brown scored 15 of her 22 points in the second half for the Golden Bears (12-18), who lost to the Sun Devils 77-54 the last week of the regular season and trailed by 15 points late in the first half and by 11 late in the third quarter.
■ NO. 25 ARKANSAS 90, AUBURN 68: GREENVILLE, S.C. — Alexis Tolefree scored 11 of her 30 points the second quarter, and Arkansas beat Auburn in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.
Tolefree finished 7 of 15 from 3-point range and Chelsea Dungee was 5 of 8 and scored 23 points as Arkansas knocked down 17 of 42.
Fifth-seeded Arkansas (23-7) will face 15th-ranked and No. 4 seed Texas A&M today.
Unique Thompson had 12 points and 15 rebounds, her 22nd double-double of the season for Auburn (11-18).