NO. 2 BAYLOR 112, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 82: LAS VEGAS — MaCio Teague scored 21 points and No. 2 Baylor won its delayed season opener 112-82 over Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday night.
Baylor, which adjusted its opening schedule after coach Scott Drew tested positive for COVID-19, shot 45-for-80 (56.3%) from the floor, including 15-for-27 (55.6%) from 3-point range.
Davion Mitchell finished with 18 points for the Bears (1-0). Jared Butler and LJ Cryer each scored 17 and Adam Flagler chipped in 12.
Cedric Russell led the Ragin Cajuns (0-1) with 26 points. Theo Akwuba scored 22 and Brayan Au added 16.
The Bears were supposed to open the season with two games in Connecticut, but didn’t make the trip to the Empire Classic where they would have played No. 18 Arizona State and No. 3 Villanova.
Baylor had also been scheduled to play Seton Hall on Sunday, but the schools mutually agreed to cancel the game in Las Vegas. Drew stayed home in Waco.
NO. 13 MICHIGAN STATE 80, NOTRE DAME 70: EAST LANSING, Mich. — Aaron Henry had 14 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three assists to help No. 13 Michigan State beat Notre Dame.
The Spartans (2-0) closed the first half with a 17-0 run over seven-plus minutes and scored the first nine points of the second half to take a 22-point lead.
The Fighting Irish got off to a strong start in their opener and led 26-22 before going scoreless for nine-plus minutes, a drought that started in the first half and carried over to the second.
Michigan State had a lot to do with Notre Dame’s struggles offensively.
The tall, deep and athletic team had 10 blocked shots and six steals in the first half and finished with 12 blocks and nine steals.
TCU 70, TULSA 65: KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kevin Samuel scored 16 points and tied his career high with 18 rebounds and TCU beat Tulsa at the Hall of Fame Classic.
Freshman Mike Miles scored nine of his 12 points in the second half and Francisco Farabello finished with 10 points for TCU (2-0).
Brandon Rachal hit a 3-pointer to make it 57-all but 30 seconds later Miles answered with a 3 to give the Horned Frogs the lead for good with 4:16 to play. Keyshawn Embery-Simpson made a layup to trim Tulsa’s deficit to 62-60 with 92 seconds left before Kevin Easley found Taryn Todd on the left wing for a 3-pointer to make it a five-point game.
TCU made 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final minute to seal it.
WOMEN
NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 81, SOUTH DAKOTA 71: SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke each scored 19 points, and top-ranked South Carolina beat South Dakota 81-71 on Saturday in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.
Henderson finished two points shy of a career high. She was 8 of 13 from the floor and had nine rebounds for the Gamecocks (2-0)
Chloe Lamb led South Dakota (0-1) with 18 points, and Hannah Sjerven added 15 points and 12 rebounds.
NO. 10 OREGON 116, SEATTLE 51: EUGENE, Ore. — Taylor Mikesell scored 28 points and Oregon routed Seattle to open the season.
Mikesell, a junior transfer from Maryland, made seven 3-pointers in the first half, helping the Ducks to a 71-25 lead. Sedona Prince added 17 points, and Lydia Giomi had 15 points and 13 rebounds.
McKenzi Williams scored 20 points for Seattle (0-2).
NO. 24 MISSOURI STATE 81, NO. 12 MARYLAND 72: FORT MYERS, Fla. — Brice Calip scored a career-high 26 points and Missouri State overcame a 16-point deficit to beat Marylard in the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Jasmine Franklin had 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Missouri State (2-0). The Bearsscored 25 points off 24 Maryland turnovers.
Katie Benzan led Maryland (1-1) with 16 points. The Terrapins had won 18 straight games dating to a victory at Michigan on Jan. 12.
NO. 13 TEXAS A&M 93. NO. 19 DePAUL 91: CHICAGO — Kayla Wells scored 22 points, N’dea Jones had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Texas A&M edged DePaul.
Wells made two free throws with 4.9 seconds left to put Texas A&M (2-0) up 93-90. The Aggies shot 61%, making all three of their 3-pointers.
Dee Bekelja had 24 points for DePaul. The Blue Demons played with masks in their opener.
NO. 14 ARKANSAS 86, FLORIDA GULF COAST 80: FORT MEYERS, Fla. — Chelsea Dungee scored 19 of her 25 points in the second half, 10 in the fourth quarter, and Arkansas made four free throws in the final 11 seconds to beat Florida Gulf Coast in the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Makayla Daniels added 15 points for the Razorbacks (3-0). Ramirez and Destiny Slocum each had 12 and Taylah Thomas had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Tishara Morehouse had 35 points for the Eagles (1-2).
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 76, NO. 15 IOWA 69: BROOKINGS, S.D. — Haley Greer scored 20 points and Myah Selland added 19 to help South Dakota State beat Iowa in its opener.
Greer, a graduate transfer from Colgate, had three of her four 3-pointers in the first half. South Dakota State went 13 for 13 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and 23 of 26 overall to hold off the Cyclones for its 12th victory over a ranked opponent.
All-American Ashley Joens had 35 points and 12 rebounds for the Cyclones (1-1). They played without coach Bill Fennelly because of COVID-19 protocol.
