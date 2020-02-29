FROM WIRE REPORTS
LUBBOCK — Texas coach Shaka Smart has a simple message for his Longhorns when they were coming off a 29-point loss, and had a four-game losing streak.
“We have to choose how we respond,” Smart told them then.
Instead of letting its season completely unravel, Texas is now making a late push for an NCAA Tournament berth.
Andrew Jones had a career-high 22 points for the second game in a row and the Longhorns scored the game’s last eight points over the final minute in a 68-58 win at No. 22 Texas Tech on Saturday, stretching their winning streak to four games since that loss at Iowa State two weeks ago.
“When you have self-pity or selfish intent or you get bored, any of those three things, you can’t be aggressive. You can’t be on the attack and that’s affected at times earlier this year,” Smart said. “We’ve talked about that a lot as a program. But, our guys have taken ownership of it ever since we came back from Iowa State.”
Royce Hamm Jr. had a putback layup to put Texas (18-11, 8-8 Big 12) up 62-58 with 50 seconds left. Texas Tech then had a chance to cut the gap, but freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey’s dunk attempt ricocheted off the back of the rim. Matt Coleman III got the rebound and turned that into a fastbreak layup for the Longhorns.
The Red Raiders (18-11, 9-7), the Big 12 co-champions last season when they made it to the NCAA championship game, didn’t score again. Tech lost both of its games this week after getting back into the Top 25 and face the nation’s top two teams next week.
“To me, it’s not refocus. We’ve been focused since the first day of practice,” Tech coach Chris Beard said. “It’s just staying the course. ... Told you guys they were one of the hottest teams in college basketball right now and today that proved to be true again.”
Courtney Ramey had all 12 of his points in the second half for the Longhorns, who are making a late push to get into the NCAA Tournament. Coleman only had six points, but had two free throws in that final minute after his fastbreak layup.
Ramsey led Texas Tech with 13 points, while Kevin McCullar had 12, Davide Moretti 11 and Terrance Shannon 10. Moretti was scoreless after halftime, when the Red Raiders led 37-30.
“Our season’s on the line,” Moretti said. “I feel like we’ve got to come out ready. We’ve got to, like I said, find our consistency. I feel like now our back’s are against the wall. We got to bounce back.”
BIG PICTURE
Texas: Smart’s energy was matched by his team’s efforts in a hostile environment. Jones was 8-of-14 shooting overall and the Longhorns made a strong second-half adjustment to outplay Texas Tech for a big road win late in the season.
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders continue to struggle with consistency in what Beard projected to be a roller coaster season before it began. Ramsey continues to prove his worth as a freshman but the veterans haven’t gelled like the previous two grad transfers, Tariq Owens and Matt Mooney, last season. With the nation’s top two teams on tab next week, the Red Raiders are in a tough spot.
UP NEXT
Texas: Plays on Tuesday night at Oklahoma, which won by 10 in Austin on Jan. 8.
Texas Tech: Finishes the regular season against the nation’s top two teams. Travels to No. 2 Baylor on Monday night before hosting No. 1 Kansas on Saturday. The Red Raiders lost the earlier matchups by a combined eight points.
More from the Men’s Top 25:
■ No. 1 KANSAS 62, KANSAS STATE 58: MANHATTAN, Kan. — Devon Dotson scored 25 points to help top-ranked Kansas absorb the loss of center Udoka Azubuike for long stretches of the game, and the cold-shooting Jayhawks held on to beat Kansas State for their 14th straight win.
Azubuike finished with six points and nine rebounds while playing just 20 minutes after hurting his ankle in the opening minutes of the game. David McCormack came off the bench to score nine in his place, helping the Jayhawks (26-3, 15-1) edge closer to clinching at least a share of another Big 12 championship.
Cartier Diarra scored 15 points and Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien had 13 apiece for the Wildcats (9-20, 2-14), who were held scoreless for nearly 5 1/2 minutes late in the game.
It was their first meeting since their game in Lawrence late last month ended in a brawl that spilled into the disabled seating section of Allen Fieldhouse. Several punches were thrown, and Kansas forward Silvio de Sousa took a stool and nearly swung it before assistant coach Jerrance Howard grabbed it away from him.
■ CLEMSON 70, No. 6 FLORIDA STATE 69: CLEMSON, S.C. — Freshman Al-Amir Dawes hit a twisting, driving bucket with a second left and Clemson toppled another highly ranked team, rallying past Florida State.
Trent Forrest had put Florida State up by a point with a short jumper with 8.4 seconds left. Dawes then took the ball down the right side of the lane and flipped up the game-winning shot.
Florida State’s last-chance heave was way off the mark and gave the Tigers (15-13, 9-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) another big win in their puzzling season that includes victories over then-No. 3 Duke and No. 5 Louisville.
Clemson overcame a 10-point lead in the second half. Dawes finished with 18 points.
Forrest made a 3 that put the Seminoles (24-5, 14-4) ahead 42-32 early in the second half. That’s when the Tigers used a 17-5 run over the next six minutes to get back into the game.
VIRGINIA 52, No. 7 DUKE 50: CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Mamadi Diakite made a short, go-ahead jumper with 37 seconds left and Jay Huff blocked Vernon Carey Jr.’s shot under the basket with 3.7 remaining as Virginia ended a three-game home losing streak against Duke with a victory.
Huff led Virginia (21-7, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 15 points, nine rebounds and 10 blocked shots, none bigger than when he rejected Carey’s attempt from in close with the Cavaliers leading 51-50. Huff also ripped the ball away, was fouled and made one of two free throws at the other end.
Tre Jones tried an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer, but missed, allowing the surging Cavaliers to claim their sixth victory in a row and leap-frog the Blue Devils into third place in the ACC standings with a week left in the regular season.
Carey had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (23-6, 13-5), who lost their second in a row and for the third time in four games.
■ No. 8 KENTUCKY 73, No. 15 AUBURN 66: LEXINGTON, Ky. — Immanuel Quickley had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, Kentucky used a big run in the first half before holding off Auburn and clinch the Southeastern Conference regular season championship.
The Wildcats (24-5, 14-2) entered with a two-game lead on the second-place Tigers (24-5, 11-5) but had to overcome a 20-11 deficit before responding with the 20-3 spurt over 5:47 and eventually build an eight-point advantage. Auburn fought back to within 53-50 early in the second half, but Kentucky stayed ahead in a foul-plagued half by making 14 free throws down the stretch. That included seven by Quickley, who made all 11 from the line.
Kentucky made 27 of 33 free throws while Auburn hit 13 of 22 in a game featuring 23 fouls by each team. The schools also finished with 38 rebounds each.
■ PROVIDENCE 58, No. 12 VILLANOVA 54: PHILADELPHIA — Luwane Pipkins scored 27 points to lead Providence to its fifth win over a Top 25 team this month, holding off Villanova.
The Friars (17-12, 10-6) boosted their NCAA Tournament resume with a win in Philly where they led for the balance of the game. Providence already knocked off Butler, Creighton, Seton Hall and Marquette during their ranked-win streak in February. The Friars won their fourth straight game overall and have put behind a disastrous start to the season — which included losses to Long Beach State and College of Charleston — to aid their tournament chances.
The Wildcats (22-7, 11-5) played their worst game of the season and were never really in it, missing 3-pointer after 3-pointer to shoot themselves out of a chance at a victory.
■ No. 13 SETON HALL 88, MARQUETTE 79: MILWAUKEE — Myles Powell scored 28 points and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 26 as Seton Hall built a big second-half lead and then held off Marquette.
Seton Hall (21-7, 13-3 Big East) led 44-35 at the half and extended the margin to 24 points midway through the final 20 minutes before Marquette rallied to 84-79 on a 3-pointer by Sacar Anim with 34 seconds left.
The Pirates took their biggest lead at 74-50 on a 3-pointer by Powell with 11:02 remaining, before Marquette (18-10, 8-8) climbed back with 10 consecutive points.
■ No. 18 IOWA 77, No. 16 PENN STATE 68: IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza scored 25 points and had 17 rebounds as Iowa pulled away in the second half for a win over Penn State.
Garza extended his streak of 20 or more points against Big Ten teams to 14 games, a new school record. It was Garza’s 14th double-double of the season.
He struggled in the first half, going 3 of 16 from the field, but found room to work inside in the second half, making 8 of 12 shots.
It was the 13th consecutive home win for the Hawkeyes (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten).
Lamar Stevens led Penn State (21-8, 11-7) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
■ No. 17 BYU 81, PEPPERDINE 64: MALIBU, Calif. — Yoeli Childs scored a career-high 38 points and BYU completed a perfect February as it rallied for a victory over Pepperdine.
The Cougars trailed 37-32 before they went on an 11-3 run to seize control and extend their winning streak to nine. Childs, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, keyed the rally with eight straight points and also scored 12 of the Cougars’ first 22 points in the second half.
Pepperdine was within four at 54-50 midway through the second half before BYU put it out of reach with a 10-3 run. The Cougars would extend their lead to 18 late in the half.
Zac Seljaas added 12 points and Jake Toolson 11 for the Cougars (24-7, 13-3 West Coast Conference), who wrapped up the second seed and a double bye for the conference tournament.
Kessler Edwards led the Waves (15-15, 8-8) with 24 points and 11 rebounds.
■ OKLAHOMA 73, No. 20 WEST VIRGINIA 62: MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points two days after undergoing surgery to repair a broken nose and Oklahoma boosted its NCAA Tournament hopes with a victory over West Virginia.
Oklahoma (18-11, 8-8 Big 12) built a 21-point lead in the second half and cruised from there to complete a regular-season sweep of the reeling Mountaineers (19-10, 7-9).
Brady Manek added 15 points, Austin Reaves had 13 and Jamal Bieniemy 11 points for the Sooners. They broke a six-game road losing streak.
■ LSU 64, TEXAS A&m 50: BATON ROUGE, La. — Skylar Mays scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half, and LSU defeated Texas A&M 64-50.
Javonte Smart scored 14 points, hitting three 3-pointers in the first half to help LSU (20-9, 11-5 SEC) open an early 13-point lead.
The Tigers held a lead of around 10 points for much of the game, but the Aggies (14-14, 8-8) briefly closed to 55-48 when when A&M top scorer Savion Flagg hit a 3 with 5:54 left.
Mays responded with his fifth 3 of the game and later set up Emmitt Williams for a fast-break dunk that gave the Tigers a 12-point lead, at 60-48, with 3:26 left. The Aggies didn’t threaten after that, managing only one basket the rest of the way.
Hitting six of eight shots, including five of six from 3-point range, Flagg finished with 17 points, giving him 10 or more points in six straight games. Josh Nebo added 11 points and nine rebounds for Texas A&M, which lost a second straight game on the heels of a three-game winning streak.
LSU now needs one victory in its final two games — or one loss by both South Carolina and Mississippi State — to clinch a double-bye in the SEC tournament.