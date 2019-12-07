SUN BELT
■ NO. 20 APPALACHIAN STATE 45, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 38: BOONE, N.C. — Darrynton Evans scored three touchdowns and Appalachian State repeated as Sun Belt Conference champion with the victory over Louisiana-Lafayette.
Evans won the game’s MVP for the second straight season.
Zac Thomas threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns, and Daetrich Harrington and Marcus Williams added touchdown runs. The Mountaineers racked up 416 yards on offense, including 267 on the ground in a dominating first half.
The Mountaineers (12-1) have won at least a share of four straight Sun Belt championships.
Levi Lewis threw for a Sun Belt championship game-record 354 yards and four touchdowns for Lafayette (10-3, 8-2).
The Mountaineers could eclipse a school record if they move up higher than No. 20 in the AP poll. Their current ranking tied a school record set earlier this season before they briefly fell out of the top 25 with their only loss to division rival Georgia Southern.
LATE FRIDAY PAC-12
■ NO. 13 OREGON 37, NO. 5 UTAH 15: SANTA CLARA, Calif. — CJ Verdell ran for 208 yards and broke open the game with two long touchdown runs in the fourth quarter, and No. 13 Oregon spoiled No. 5 Utah’s playoff hopes with a 37-15 victory in the Pac-12 championship game.
The Utes (11-2, No. 5 CFP) came into the game hoping to make a case for one of the four playoff spots with a conference title but instead got overmatched by Oregon (11-2, No. 13 CFP) and lost their second straight Pac-12 championship game.
They fell into a 20-0 hole and then gave up a 70-yard TD run to Verdell after cutting the deficit to 23-15.
The Utes got back onto the game with two TD passes by Tyler Huntley in the third.