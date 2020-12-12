NO. 15 NORTHWESTERN 28, ILLINOIS 10: EVANSTON, Ill. — Cam Porter ran for a career-high 142 yards and two touchdowns, Evan Hull added a season-best 149 yards on the ground, and No. 15 Northwestern tuned up for the Big Ten championship game by beating Illinois 28-10 on Saturday.
Porter came in with just 32 yards and one TD. But the freshman broke out in a big way, leading the Wildcats (6-1, 6-1, No. 14 CFP) to an easy victory over the Illini (2-5, 2-5).
Northwestern’s focus now shifts to the Big Ten championship game against No. 3 Ohio State next week. It’s the second title matchup in three years between the teams.
Northwestern won the Big Ten West after finishing last in the division in 2019. The Buckeyes had their ticket to Indianapolis punched when conference administrators and athletic directors called an audible, voting to drop the six-game requirement for eligibility.
UAB 21, RICE 16: HOUSTON — Tyler Johnston III passed for 217 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, and UAB beat Rice to claim the Conference USA West Division for the third consecutive season.
UAB (5-3) will face Marshall for the conference championship. The Thundering Herd had their game canceled this week against Charlotte.
UAB scored on its first two possessions of the second half —- in just seven plays. Myron Mitchell got behind the defense on UAB’s first play after halftime for a 63-yard score. Samario Rudolph caught another long pass in traffic along the left side and he dove into the end zone for a 21-13 lead.
UAB punted it to the Rice 24 with 49 seconds left in the game — with no timeouts for the Owls. Rice got it past midfield, but Grayson Cash intercepted a pass on fourth-and-18 to seal it.
JoVoni Johnson passed for 161 yards and a touchdown for Rice (2-3). Jordan Myers made nine catches for 62 yards and a score.
Myers’ score with 38 seconds left before halftime gave Rice a 13-6 lead. Collin Riccitelli had field goals of 36 and 40 yards, and he added a 40-yarder in the fourth quarter.