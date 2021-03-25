Former Hallsville softball standout Julie Rawls had a solid series at the plate against the University of Texas-Arlington.
In the three-game series, the University of Louisiana senior was collectively 4-for-8 for a .500 batting average. She is now hitting .344 on the year. She was 3-for-4 with a sol home run and two RBI in a 9-6 win and was 1-for-2 with a walk and RBI in an 8-3 loss before walking twice in a 4-2 win.
Eric Hawkins (Pine Tree) dashed to victory in the 800-meter run at the Louisiana Classic, which was hosted by Louisiana. The University of Louisiana-Monroe senior ran a time of 1 minute, 54.09 seconds.
Blaine Parker (Hallsville) was the pitcher of record for East Texas Baptist University as they downed Hardin-Simmons University 15-4. Parker, who worked seven innings, allowed one earned run on seven hits. He fanned 14 batters and did not walk a single batter. It was his first win of the year, against no defeats. For his efforts in that game, he was named the American Southwest Conference Pitcher of the Week.
Justin Benson (White Oak), a Stephen F. Austin State University golfer, carded a 222 at the Colin Montgomerie Invitational, which was hosted by Houston Baptist University and held at Augusta Pines Golf Course in Spring. Benson, who shot a low round of 69 in the first of three rounds, took 19th overall.
BriAnna Mitchell (Tatum) had one point and two rebounds SFA’s 54-52 loss to Georgia Tech in the NCAA Division I Women’s Tournament. Mitchell played 27 minutes. For the year, Mitchell averaged 17.5 minutes per game. Mitchell finished with 133 points, 53 assists, 38 steals and 27 rebounds.
Destiny McAfee (Longview) scored 108 points and pulled down 65 rebounds during her junior year of basketball at University of Louisiana. McAfee, who played in 22 games and averaged 13.1 minutes per game, averaged 4.9 and 3.0 rebounds per game. In addition, she had 14 steals and 10 assists.
Aubrey Zastoupil (Pine Tree), a Texas Wesleyan University golfer, finished 24th at the Battle at Primm. It was hosted by Grand View University and held at the Primm Valley Golf Club in Primm Valley, Nevada.
Kade Clemens (Gilmer) walked and scored a run as his college team, Stephen F. Austin, downed University of New Orleans 5-4.
Dee Mitchell (Jefferson) played played 3.3 minutes per game over six games for Oklahoma State’s basketball team this season. Oklahoma State finished 21-9 overall and 11-7 in the Big 12 Conference.