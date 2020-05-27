HARTFORD — A college student sought by police as a suspect in a crime spree including two slayings in Connecticut has been captured in Maryland, police said Wednesday night.
Peter Manfredonia, 23, had been the subject of a six-day search involving several police agencies and the FBI.
He was found in the area of a truck stop Maryland. He was not injured and no officers were hurt during the arrest, Connecticut State Police said.
Manfredonia was wanted in the machete killing of 62-year-old Ted DeMers and the death of Nicholas Eisele, 23, who was found shot Sunday. Authorities believe Manfredonia then forced Eisele’s girlfriend into her car and fled the state. The girlfriend was found unharmed at rest stop in New Jersey.
