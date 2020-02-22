ATLANTA (AP) — John Collins had 35 points and 17 rebounds, Trae Young scored 13 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and the Atlanta Hawks rallied late to beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-107 on Saturday night.
Collins’ follow shot, credited after a goaltending call was overturned, sealed it with 8.4 seconds remaining.
Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 20 of his season high-tying 33 points in the first half and Seth Curry added 22 for Dallas, which couldn’t overcome a depleted roster.
The game was billed as a showdown between Luka Doncic and Young, two second-year All-Stars linked together since a draft-night trade in 2018, but the matchup never materialized.
Doncic was held out so he could rest his ankle.