Federal funds will be used to address several issues affecting the West Gregg Special Utility District.
The West Gregg Special Utility District, or West Gregg SUD, is located in Kilgore and provides water services for parts of Gregg, Smith and Rusk counties.
County commissioners today approved a Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund agreement with West Gregg SUD which will utilize American Rescue Plan funds.
West Gregg SUD requested assistance from the county for several projects the entity is undertaking.
One of the authorized uses of the fund is to make necessary investments in infrastructure. The county determined that the three West Gregg SUD projects constitute necessary infrastructure.
The following projects that will be affected are:
-"Water Supply Well Project" which involves drilling new water supply well to address a deficiency in supply capacity
-"Elevated Storage Tank Project" which involves constructing an elevated storage tank to address a deficiency in elevated storage capacity
-"Looped Water Supply Main Project" which involves constructing a looped water supply main from Goforth Road to SH 31 on the east end of West Gregg SUD's system to address distribution system pressure problems
$175,000 will be funded for the cost of the Water Supply Well project; $162,000 for the cost of the Elevated Storage Tank Project; and $204,500 for the cost of the Looped Water Supply Main Project.
According to a letter from Hayes Engineering President Stanley R Hayes, the estimated cost of the projects are $325,000 for the well construction project, $350,000 for the storage tank project and $408,000 for the looped water supply project.
While the agreement is set to expire Dec. 31, 2026, West Gregg SUD's engineer confirmed that all three projects will be completed before Dec. 31 2023.
Part of the agreement stipulates that West Gregg SUD submit monthly invoices to the County Auditor for work and materials related to the design and construction of the projects.
For more information on West Gregg SUD visit https://www.westgreggsud.com/