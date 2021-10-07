Mathieu Shamavu, a ranger and caretaker at the Senkwekwe Center for Orphaned Mountain Gorillas, poses for a photo with female orphaned gorillas Ndakasi, left, and Ndeze, center, at the the Senkwekwe Center for Orphaned Mountain Gorillas in Virunga National Park, eastern Congo April 18, 2019. Ndakasi, made famous in a selfie with her caretaker at the Virunga National Park in Congo, has died Sept. 26, 2021 after a long illness, the park said. (Mathieu Shamavu/Virunga National Park via AP)