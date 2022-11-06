Congratulations and ! Nov 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clifford & Thelma BushCelebrating 47 YearsOctober 25, 1975Celebrating with them are their 4 children:Tamika, Tamara, Corey, CodyAnd 5 grandchildren: Dominique, Lion, Cortland, JaCoren, Mae Lee Anna, Lennex Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCrane accident victim remembered as loving father of twoBusiness Beat: Longview Mall welcomes new restaurantsDPS: Longview man dies in four-vehicle crashLobos move football regular season finaleLongview woman killed in I-20 crash in Harrison CountyPHOTOS: Green Street Monster underpass claims another victimThird Pine Tree ISD student arrested in school threat incidentLongview Animal Care and Adoption Center mourns employee killed in crashSolution to McCann Road bridge construction identifiedSevere weather: What you need to know Images Videos Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal