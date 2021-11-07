A Happy Ending!
The journey began 6 years ago, when Valencia Williams opened her home to foster a little boy. Upon hearing his first words Mama she knew she would not just foster but adopt. On Monday, November 1, 2021, 4 years and 2 adoptions later, Valencia became the mother to Willow Williams and Hunter Jackson. With her family and friends surrounding them Valencia, Levi, Princess, Willow, and Hunter became a Forever Family with A Happy Ending!
Turning the page closing her home, Valencia will now turn her attention to raising her family and using her voice to advocate for others who wish to find their Forever Family.
Happy National Adoption Month!
Written by: Damya Polk