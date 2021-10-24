Congratulations and ! Oct 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clifford & Thelma BushCelebrating 46 YearsOctober 25, 2020Celebrating with them are their 4 children:Tamika, Tamara, Corey, CodyAnd 5 grandchildren: Dominique, Lion, Cortland, JaCoren, Mae Lee Anna Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPolice: Kilgore man charged after child hit with studded belt, buckleLongview resident wins $1 million prize on scratch-off ticketTestimony begins in trial of Longview man charged with killing woman in 2019'We got justice for Kim': Longview man sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman in 2019East Texas nearly shut out in Texas Monthly BBQ rankingsPHOTOS: Queen's coronation kicks off East Texas Yamboree in GilmerPolice: Juvenile arrested in September Longview shootingAgreement between city of Longview, Good Shepherd will build Spring Hill Road extensionLongview man sentenced to 55 years in prison for convenience store shootingEight men arrested in Longview armed robbery; police looking for another Images Videos Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Featured Businesses Longview News-Journal 320 E Methvin St, Longview, TX 75601 903-237-7777 Website Wet Pets N Critters 103 W Loop 281, Longview , TX 75605 903-663-1012 Bodacious - 6th st. 904 N 6th St., Longview, TX 75601 903-753-2714 Website Menu Jones Communication 4912 FM 2208, Longview, TX 75605 866-821-9654 Website Maness Furniture 225 E Cotton St, Longview, TX 75601 903-757-4323 Website Newk's Eatery 110 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 903-753-7000 Website Menu Find a local business