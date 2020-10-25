Congratulations and ! Oct 25, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clifford & Thelma BushCelebrating 45 YearsOctober 25, 2020Celebrating with them are their 4 children:Tamika, Tamara, Corey, CodyAnd 5 grandchildren: Dominique, Lion, Cortland, JaCoren, Mae Lee Anna Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesEx-Longview teacher indicted in Harrison County on child sex assault chargesLongview family rallies around 3-year-old with rare, fatal genetic conditionFire marshal: Person found dead after Longview house fireLawsuit targets unpaid MLK scholarships to Longview High School gradsUPDATE: Two runaway teens found, returned to Heartlight MinistriesConstruction of Hawkins Parkway traffic signal to begin in JanuarySecond lawsuit filed against Longview doctor charged with child sex assaultElection 2020: East Texas early voting times and locationsBargain Box leaves mark on Longview, beyondLongview City Council OKs $23.8M construction contract for new police department Images Videos