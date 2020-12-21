FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, is an aerial view of Lake Powell on the Colorado River along the Arizona-Utah border. A set of guidelines for managing the Colorado River helped several states through a dry spell, but it's not enough to keep key reservoirs in the American West from plummeting amid persistent drought and climate change, according to a U.S. report released Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/John Antczak, File)