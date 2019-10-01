WASHINGTON (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 32 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun took advantage of Elena Delle Donne’s early injury exit to beat the Washington Mystics 99-87 in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Tuesday night and even the series.
Alyssa Thomas added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Courtney Williams had 22 points for the Sun, who dominated the paint after the 6-foot-5 Delle Donne departed in the first quarter with back spasms.
Connecticut outrebounded Washington 41-27 overall and 17-6 on the offensive glass. Joens, who didn’t have an offensive board in the first game, had a WNBA Finals record nine.