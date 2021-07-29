The results are in.
You, the readers of the Longview News-Journal and news-journal.com, weighed in on your favorite businesses and personalities. With nearly a quarter-million votes spread across 219 categories, this is the biggest Best of East Texas edition yet.
Did your favorites win? Beginning Friday morning you can click here to see the winners in all our categories. Our subscribers have unlimited access to all our content. To subscribe, click here. You can purchase a four-week subscription for a little more than 50 cents a day. We also offer a day pass — unlimited views of all our stories, photos and videos for 99 cents.