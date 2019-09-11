U Pick’em College Football 2019 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Click here for our U Pick’em College Football 2019 Contest.{UPICKEM} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTatum ISD parents say hair rules in dress code discriminate43-acre estate of late Pilgrim's Pride founder Bo Pilgrim headed for auctionPresident George W. Bush to speak in Longview in December to kick off new East Texas seriesRusk County sheriff's deputy resigns after DWI arrest in HendersonBusiness Beat: GymBox sells Longview site to Planet FitnessEx-White Oak mayor, Gregg GOP chair gets year in federal prison for forgeryET Football: Lobos trounce Marshall, 53-0Former East Mountain fire chief arrested in internal theft caseZONE PREVIEW: Game of the Week: Longview vs. MarshallPine Tree ISD could seek sanctions against former employee Images Videos See All Lists Get news sent to you! Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Our daily morning email of top news articles from News-Journal.com High School football Get all of our high school football coverage Saturday morning straight to your email inbox. Deals & Promotions This is the list to receive occasional emails containing special offers, deals and promotions (like contests). Breaking News Sign up to get our Breaking News stories in your inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Sep 11 Border LoWs Camping Club, Monthly Campout Wed, Sep 11, 2019 Sep 11 Green Street Recreation Center Wed, Sep 11, 2019 Sep 11 Al-Anon Clean Air Noon AFG Wed, Sep 11, 2019 Sep 11 Longview Duplicate Bridge Club Wed, Sep 11, 2019 Sep 11 Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group Wed, Sep 11, 2019 Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Featured Businesses Longview News-Journal 320 E Methvin St, Longview, TX 75601 903-237-7777 Currently Open Website Find a local business