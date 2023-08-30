Autumn is fast approaching, and if you’re like me, you’re looking forward to crisp, cool days, chilly nights and the changing colors of the leaves. As the seasons change, so do our gardening activities. The Smith County Master Gardeners have been very busy this spring and summer keeping the Tyler Botanical Gardens as beautiful as ever. And while we continue to maintain the beauty of these gardens, we have several fall community projects.
Leading off our many Fall activities this year, is “First Tuesdays in the Garden.”
Join us at noon on the patio in the IDEA Garden (located in the southeast corner of the Tyler Botanical Gardens) on September 5th, October 3th and November 7th for our Fall Gardening series of programs. Seating is limited, so you may want to bring a lawnchair. Topics this Fall are “Harvest Season Garden”, “Bulbs to Blooms” and “Holiday Floral Creations.” All programs begin at noon and run about 30-40 minutes. For more information www.txmg.org/smith/events.
The East Texas Gardening Guide and Calendar is a yearly publication by the Smith County Master Gardeners offering gardening advice, tips, planting guides, lists of things to do – all written with the local East Texas gardening community in mind. The 2024 calendar is about the value of trees in our landscapes. They are valuable to our environment, our health, and our pocketbooks. This gardening guide and calendar includes information about selecting the best trees for our area, how to plant them, and how to take care of them. This gardening guide will be on sale about the middle of September. The Gardening Guide/Calendar price is $10.00. They can be purchased at the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office, the Bulbs to Blooms sale in October and all other Smith County Master Gardener events.
Smith County Master Gardeners will be participating in the 2023 East Texas Fair this year assisting in the Horticulture building, answering all your gardening questions and providing brochures for various horticulture topics. The East Texas Fair opens September 22nd and runs through October 1st. Our fair exhibit this year will be all about amazing butterflies, you can’t miss this exhibit, it’s gonna be FABULOUS! Hope to see you there!
And last but certainly not least, the award-winning Smith County Master Gardeners “From Bulbs to Blooms” sale and conference is back again this year! Mark your calendars for October 21st because this year’s conference, on-site shopping, and on-line order pickup venue is Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler, TX 75701.
Our featured speakers are authors/story-tellers/life-long bulb-enthusiasts: Chris Weisinger of The Southern Bulb Company and Greg Grant, Smith County AgriLife Extension Horticulturist. Besides entertaining and educating, they will provide a selection of bulbs rarely found for sale and available ONLY to conference attendees. Conference attendees will also receive one free raffle ticket for two special overnight vacation packages and more.
Please continue to check the Smith County website at https://txmg.org.smith or the Smith County Master Gardeners Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SmithCountyMasterGardeners for updates!