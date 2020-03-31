Coronavirus daily news updates, March 31: What to know in East Texas, the state and nation

11:55 a.m., Tuesday
Panola County confirms first COVID-19 case
The State Health Department has notified Panola County of its first confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus, County Judge LeeAnn Jones said Tuesday, according to the Panola Watchman.
Further details about the case were not immediately available.
10:33 a.m., Tuesday
Gilmer issues disaster declaration after 1st confirmed COVID-19 case in city
The city of Gilmer has now issued a local disaster declaration in response to a confirmed case of COVID-19 inside its city limits.
Gilmer Mayor Tim Marshall signed the declaration today, according to the document. Its wording falls in line with disaster declarations issued, and in many cases extended, by a growing number of municipalities and counties as the new coronavirus spreads in Northeast Texas.
The disaster declaration and public health emergency says it is in response to a case within Gilmer confirmed on Sunday and one confirmed in Upshur County on March 20.
Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller on Monday confirmed the more recent case.
On Tuesday, the Upshur County Commissioners Court met. During the meeting, which was streamed live online, Tefteller said the first patient who has COVID-19 has an address in the norther part of the county. The second case is a young person within the city limits, he said.
“I can only hope that everybody takes the spread of this God-forsaken disease seriously,” Tefteller said Monday.
10:03 a.m., Tuesday
Updated testing totals released for Longview, Gregg County
The city of Longview on its website Monday posted updated numbers for new coronavirus tests administered to residents.
As of Monday, March 30, there remained five positive cases in Gregg County.
Also as of Monday, 225 total tests had been given to Gregg County residents, including Longview. Of those, five had been the confirmed positive cases, 111 were negative and 109 were pending.
Of those tests, 167 were given to residents in the Longview city limits. Of those, 4 were the confirmed positive cases, 81 were negative and 82 were pending.