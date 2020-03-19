Coronavirus daily news updates, March 19: What to know in East Texas, the state and nation

11:55 a.m., March 19
Marshall City Commission meeting scheduled for tonight canceled
Based upon the recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to cancel gatherings of 10 or more people, Marshall Mayor Terri Brown has canceled tonight's scheduled Commission meeting for the City of Marshall.
The change will give staff time to put in a place a way to offer remote attendance permitted by Gov. Greg Abbott's temporary suspension of certain provisions of the Texas Open Meetings Act.
11:31 a.m., March 19
UT Health East Texas no longer allowing visitors
UT Health East Texas is now not allowing any visitors at its hospitals to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Only on-duty staff, physicians and patient seeking care are allowed to enter its hospitals, according to a statement.
Exemptions will be made in some situations, however, including:
- Delivering mothers are allowed one visitor
- Pediatric patients are allowed one parent or guardian
- Ambulatory care and day surgery patients are allowed one visitor
- Hospice patients
Phone and video calls to patients are welcome and encouraged. To call a patient room, please call the hospital phone number listed below and note that you must be able to provide the patient’s first and last name:
- UT Health Athens: (903) 676-1000
- UT Health Behavioral Health Center: (903) 266-2200 (phone hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
- UT Health Carthage: (903) 693-3841
- UT Health Henderson: (903) 657-7541
- UT Health Jacksonville: (903) 541-5000
- UT Health North Campus Tyler: (903) 877-7777
- UT Health Rehabilitation Hospital: (903) 596-3000
- UT Health Pittsburg: (903) 946-5516
- UT Health Quitman: (903) 763-6300
- UT Health Tyler: (903) 597-0351
Patients at clinics will be allowed one guest to accompany them.
The News-Journal today published a story about new visitor restrictions at Longview Regional Medical Center and Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. We also caught up with a local woman who, although very understanding, was prevented from witnessing the birth of her first grandchild because of those restrictions.
11:25 a.m., March 19
Texas state parks closing park headquarters, visitor centers, park stores today
Texas State Parks is limiting park programming and closing public access to park headquarters, visitor centers and park stores starting at noon today.
“Our main priority has always been the health and wellbeing of our visitors and staff, and in order to maintain this standard to the best of our abilities TPWD facilities will be modifying operations as a precautionary step towards protecting public health,” Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Executive Director Carter Smith said. “While we have worked hard to provide access to state parks through much of spring break, we have now reached a point where changes are imperative for safety reasons. I am grateful to our State Parks team and volunteers for their valiant work during this exceedingly difficult time and thank our visitors for their patience and understanding as we continue to evaluate additional measures to ensure the safety of everyone in the parks.”
As part of the changes, parks will be suspending cash transactions where possible. Visitors are asked to use self-pay stations, the online reservation system and credit card transactions at this time. Other reduced services include the suspension of equipment rentals and interpretive programs.
Park visitors are asked to check the Texas State Parks Alert Map for the latest information about the status of parks.
In addition to the operational changes at Texas State Parks, TPWD law enforcement and boat registration offices, including the license and boat registration counter at TPWD’s Austin headquarters, is also closing at noon. Texans needing to purchase hunting and fishing licenses, boat and motor owner transfers and boat registration renewals are encouraged to visit tpwd.texas.gov or call the department at (512) 389-4800.
11:10 a.m., March 19
Azalea Orthopedics All-Star Basketball Games canceled
The Azalea Orthopedics All-Star Basketball Games have been canceled due to national guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to postpone gatherings of 10 or more people due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
The games were scheduled for April 13.
“We are in the midst of challenging times, and unfortunately, this pandemic has deprived many high school seniors the opportunity to finish out a normal school year,” Azalea Orthopedics and Sports Medicine CEO Anthony Brooks said. “The Class of 2020 has a number of talented athletes and coaches who deserve recognition for their accomplishments throughout the year. We feel it is necessary to highlight these individuals, and we are happy to share something positive with East Texans.”
11:02 a.m., March 19
Italian virus death toll nears China's as outbreak spreads
ROME (AP) — The Chinese city where the coronavirus first emerged reported no new homegrown cases Thursday, while the death toll in Italy was poised to overtake China's in a stark illustration of how the crisis has pivoted toward Europe and the U.S.
The outbreak spread to at least one European head of state, 62-year-old Prince Albert II of the tiny principality of Monaco. The palace announced that he had tested positive for the virus but was continuing to work from his office and was being treated by doctors from Princess Grace Hospital, named after his American actress mother.
In the U.S., Congress rushed to pass a $1 trillion emergency package to shore up the sinking economy and help households pull through the crisis, with the first of two possible rounds of relief checks consisting of payments of $1,000 per adult and $500 for each child.
The worldwide death toll crept toward 10,000 as the total number of infections topped 220,000, including nearly 85,000 people who have recovered.
10:57 a.m., March 19
Automakers shut North American plants over coronavirus fears
DETROIT (AP) — Concerns about the spreading coronavirus forced most of North America's auto plants to close, at least temporarily.
Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Honda, and Toyota said they would shut down all factories in the region, citing concerns for employees who work in close quarters building automobiles. Nissan will close U.S. factories. Hyundai shut down its Alabama plant after a worker tested positive for the virus.
Detroit's three automakers said their closures would begin this week, while Honda and Toyota will start next week. Nissan will close U.S. plants starting Friday. Closings will run from a few days to over two weeks, but most automakers said they'll have to evaluate the spread of the virus before reopening.
10:23 a.m., March 19
Longview Sesquicentennial parade postponed
The parade to mark Longview's 150th anniversary will be rescheduled for the fall, a city official announced today.
The parade, called The Grande Sesquicentennial Trek, had been scheduled for April 18.
According to Director of Community Services Laura Hill, the city is working in area high school bands to try to determine the date.
10:06 a.m., March 19
Wilcox: 'I'll be surprised' if Longview ISD returns before end of school year
Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox told trustees he does not expect students to return to classrooms before the end of the school year after the district closure to prevent spread of the new coronavirus.
“We’re not going to have school again inside this school year,” he said at Monday’s board meeting. “If we do, I’ll be surprised.”
He also emphasized many times the situation is fluid and could change day-by-day.
The board met in a different format Monday. To avoid more than 10 people in a room, as health officials are advising, the meeting was closed-door and livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page.
He also discussed online instruction, summer school, graduation and other possible changes at the meeting.
9:30 a.m., March 19
Cases in Bowie, Van Zandt counties push Northeast Texas virus total to 9
The tally of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northeast Texas increased to nine Wednesday with one confirmed case each in Bowie and Van Zandt counties.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District’s daily update showed there were five cases in Smith County and one each in Gregg and Rusk counties. Those tallies were unchanged from the previous day.
They were among 83 cases officially reported statewide as of Tuesday evening. The total for Wednesday will be available by noon today.
Here's a list of the counts:
- Bowie County: 1
- Gregg County: 1
- Rusk County: 1
- Smith County: 5
- Van Zandt County: 1