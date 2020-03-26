Coronavirus daily news updates, March 26: What to know in East Texas, the state and nation

9:15 a.m., Thursday
What we know about the three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County
Gregg County officials on Wednesday said there had been two more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to three.
The three active cases in Gregg County include the patient who initially tested positive March 9. A re-test after two weeks showed he was still infected, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said. The list now also includes his wife, with whom he’s been in isolation.
The third case, like the first, is travel-related. Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said that meant all three Gregg County case are travel related.
“There’s been no community spread” cases, he said.
However, Harris called “highly likely” the probability community spread is occurring, which means the virus is being passed between residents of the county. That likelihood is in part because of what is known about the latest case.
“The new one is a gentleman who is a truck driver who had been to New Jersey and has tested positive,” he said. The patient lives with his wife, four children and one other adult. All are being tested.
“We don’t know where these people have been or what they’ve been doing,” Harris said of the new case, who first presented at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview on March 11 but was sent home. “He went back to the ER on the 15th and that’s when they tested him.”
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reports the two new cases were confirmed Wednesday.