Coronavirus daily news updates, March 25: What to know in East Texas, the state and nation

8:50 a.m., Wednesday
City of Longview releases updated coronavirus test numbers
The city of Longview has released updated numbers of tests for the new coronavirus administered to Gregg County residents.
As of Tuesday, 59 total tests had been performed on residents in the county since the pandemic began. Of those, 26 have tested negative and 32 had results still pending. One of the tests was the positive case announced publicly on March 10. That was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Northeast Texas.
The Tuesday numbers represent an increase in 11 tests from Monday.