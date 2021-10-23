OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matt Corral threw for a touchdown and ran for another, directing No. 12 Mississippi to a 31-point outburst that spanned the second and third quarters to beat lame-duck coach Ed Orgeron and LSU 31-17 Saturday.
LSU (4-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) lost in its first game since it was announced Orgeron wouldn't return next season. A former Mississippi coach, he led the Tigers to the national championship less than two years ago.
Mississippi retired the No. 10 jersey of former All-America quarterback Eli Manning at halftime. The capacity crowd of 64,523 enthusiastically cheered Manning and his family members during the tribute.
"It was a good day and a good win," Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said.
"I've got to be more positive. It wasn't the prettiest win, but considering Matt wasn't 100% and how banged up we are, well, I've just got to be more positive."
Trailing 7-0, Corral led four consecutive scoring drives, including a 3-yard touchdown run and a 2-yard touchdown pass to Casey Kelly. The Rebels (6-1, 3-1) led 17-7 at halftime and kept pulling away.
Corral enhanced his status as a Heisman Trophy contender with an efficient performance after being considered questionable from injuries sustained in last week's win over Tennessee. He finished 18 of 23 passing for 185 yards, rushed for 24 yards, including three third-down conversion runs before yielding to reserves in the final period.
"Just execute and trust. It's just a matter of selling out every play and executing," Corral said. "We have the plan. We have the scheme. We have the coaches. Everything is in place. I do my job and what I do sends a message to the team."
Henry Parrish Jr. scored on a 5-yard touchdown run and Jerrion Ealy ran for a 36-yard score for Mississippi. The Rebels had 470 yards of total offense, with Snoop Conner running for 117 yards on 14 carries. Dontario Drummond had a game-high eight catches for 93 yards.
LSU led 7-0 on a 1-yard run by Tyrion Davis-Price, but managed only 51 yards of total offense during the 31-point outburst by Ole Miss.
Reserve quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Malik Nabers and Cade Davis added a 47-yard field goal in the final eight minutes.
"We did not capitalize in the first half and you've got to score to beat this team," Orgeron said. "We didn't make plays. I didn't think we won the line of scrimmage."
MANNING MOMENT
The Manning jersey retirement was the latest family tribute by Ole Miss, which features the family legacy prominently throughout the campus and athletic facilities. The campus speed limit has officially been listed as 18 mph since the late 1960s, in honor of father Archie Manning's jersey number while campus roads, athletic and educational facilities prominently showcase the Manning name.
"I never thought about this day ever happening. I hope my parents are proud of me," said Manning, honored earlier this season by the New York Giants after guiding two Super Bowl title teams in a 17-year career. "To have my number up there with dad is pretty awesome."
ROLLING THE DICE
Capping a dominant first quarter with a 7-0 lead, LSU gambled on a fourth-and-goal at the Ole Miss 3-yard line. Max Johnson, under a pass rush from Ashanti Sistrunk, threw an interception at the 1-yard line to Tysheem Johnson to finish the threat. Ole Miss responded with four consecutive scoring drives and LSU never seriously threatened again.
"That was a big stop, big stop," Kiffin said. "It was huge momentum. Snoop
(Conner) followed it by running it out of there and the game went our way."
TAKEAWAYS
LSU: The Orgeron era, which includes a 2019 national title, still has an opportunity to finish above the .500 mark overall with a strong November run that includes three home games. He is 49-18 in six seasons at LSU. It was Orgeron's first loss to Ole Miss while at LSU. .After rushing for 321 yards in the previous week's win against Florida, the Tigers struggled to rush for 77 yards, including 53 from Davis-Price.
"We ran the ball for 77 yards and they run for 266," Orgeron said. "I think that's the story of the game."
Ole Miss: The win snapped a five-game losing streak to the Tigers and kept Mississippi in line for extensive team and individual honors. ... After a sluggish opening quarter, the Rebels dominated defensively, forcing three turnovers with five sacks and seven tackles for loss. For the first time since 1999, Ole Miss recorded five sacks in consecutive games.
Iowa St. wins another close one against No. 8 Cowboys 24-21
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Brock Purdy threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns and the Iowa State defense made a late stand in the closing minutes as the Cyclones knocked off No. 8 Oklahoma State 24-21 on Saturday.
Breece Hall scored the go-ahead touchdown with 5:29 left, then the Cyclones' defense forced a three-and-out and stopped the Cowboys on fourth down with 1:09 left.
Purdy kneeled twice in victory formation, and fans stormed the field at Jack Trice Stadium as the clock ran out to celebrate Iowa State's first win over a top-10 opponent since 2018.
It was the seventh straight Oklahoma State-Iowa State game decided by seven points or less.
Purdy completed 27 of 33 passes, and Xavier Hutchinson had a career-best 12 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns for the Cyclones (5-2, 3-1 Big 12).
Spencer Sanders went 15 for 24 passing for Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1), finishing with 225 yards and three touchdowns.
Iowa State led 17-14 in the fourth quarter and was driving to extended its lead until Malcolm Rodriguez and Jarrick Bernard-Converse stuffed Purdy on a fourth-and-2 run at the Cowboys' 42.
Four plays later, Tay Martin caught a 25-yard touchdown pass to put the Cowboys up 21-17.
Purdy then led the Cyclones on an 85-yard drive that Hall finished with his short TD run. Hall extended to 19 his Big 12 record for consecutive games with a rushing touchdown.
Will McDonald had back-to-back sacks to snuff the Cowboys' next series. Oklahoma State's final possession reached the Iowa State 45. On fourth-and-2, Sanders passed to Brennan Presley, but Isheem Young and Kym-Mani King combined to keep Presley inches short. The spot of the ball stood after a video review.
Presley caught two touchdown passes in the first half and finished with 84 receiving yards.
His first touchdown came on a 5-yard toss from Sanders, giving Oklahoma State a 7-0 lead. On his second TD, the 5-foot-8 Presley leapt over two defenders and landed in the end zone, putting the Cowboys up 14-7 at half.
Hutchinson scored Iowa State's lone touchdown of the first half on a 1-yard pass from Purdy.
Hutchinson appeared to score on a 54-yard pass early in the third period, but he was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for taunting before he reached the end zone.
That placed the ball on the Oklahoma State 18, and three plays later Hutchinson caught a tying 9-yard touchdown pass, stopping in the back corner of the end zone to blow a kiss to fans.
Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Baylor are all tied for second place in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma.
West Virginia tops TCU 29-17 despite TD kick return at start
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports Writer
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Leddie Brown ran for three touchdowns, and West Virginia overcame Derius Davis' 100-yard return for a score on the opening kickoff in a 29-17 victory over TCU on Saturday night.
Brown's 1-yard plunge put the Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) ahead for good in the second quarter and helped them avoid matching their worst start in Big 12 play since joining the league nine years ago.
Max Duggan threw two interceptions — equaling his total from the first six games — as the Horned Frogs (3-4, 1-3) lost for the fourth time in five games. Three of the losses have been at home. TCU also lost a fumble to end any hopes of a late rally.
Two weeks after getting blown out at Baylor, West Virginia was behind right away in a second consecutive game in Texas after Davis took off from the goal line, veered left around the TCU 35 and outran Sean Mahone down the left sideline.
The Mountaineers, who coach Neal Brown said got a boost mentally from the week off, had an answer.
Jarret Doege, who threw for 257 yards, connected with Sean Ryan on a 44-yarder to set up the first of three field goals from Casey Legg. Brown's first TD, a 5-yarder, gave West Virginia its first lead at 10-7 in the final seconds of the first quarter.
Brown had 111 yards on 24 carries as the Mountaineers finished with 229 yards on the ground after coming in last in the Big 12 at 111 per game. Backup quarterback Garrett Greene had a 67-yard run to set up Legg's second field goal.
Duggan's interceptions led to West Virginia's first nine points after halftime when the Horned Frogs trailed 20-17 at the break. TCU was shut out in the second half.