Because of a production error, the correct crossword puzzle did not appear on Page 4D on Sunday. The correct puzzle will be published this coming Sunday, August 14, along with this coming Sunday's puzzle.
Most Popular
Articles
- East Texas law firm wins record $150M settlement in 18-wheeler crash lawsuit
- New Cajun restaurant, food truck planned in Longview
- Business Beat: BTH Bank under new ownership
- Police: Longview man on motorcycle died in crash with dump truck on I-20
- Brief Longview storm leaves at least 1 person injured, downs trees, power lines
- 2022 East Texas volleyball preview
- Alto ineligible for football playoffs
- Wreck involving motorcycle slows traffic on I-20 near Estes Parkway
- Longview ISD to install cameras in classrooms serving special needs students
- Trail project affecting McCann Road traffic nears finish line