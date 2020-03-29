Counties without coronavirus are mostly rural, poor

Cattle rancher Joe Whitesell rides his horse in a field near Dufur, Oregon, in this photo taken March 20, 2020, as he helps a friend herd cattle. Tiny towns tucked into Oregon’s windswept plains and cattle ranches miles from anywhere in South Dakota might not have had a single case of the new coronavirus yet, but their residents fear the spread of the disease to areas with scarce medical resources, the social isolation that comes when the only diner in town closes its doors and the economic free fall that’s already hitting them hard.