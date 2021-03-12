From staff reports
Another day of pleasant weather Thursday in Longview brought residents out to play at city parks, including at the city’s disc golf courses.
The city has three public courses, and each location varies in difficulty, terrain and distance:
Guthrie Park, 301 Tupelo Drive: This course is Longview’s original 18-hole course. It is beginner friendly and often used for practice.
Hinsley Park, 3101 N. U.S. 259: This 18-hole course is more challenging because of the abundance of trees.
Ingram Park, 1400 N. 10th St: This 9-hole course gives large elevation changes and challenges players with wooded areas and blind corners.