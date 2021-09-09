FILE- In this Sept. 10, 2020, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at the Austin Police Association in Austin, Texas. Republican George P. Bush says he's running in 2022 for attorney general of Texas, setting up a potentially bruising GOP primary against sitting Attorney General Paxton, who has served two terms but is shadowed by securities fraud charges and an FBI investigation. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)