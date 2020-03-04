Migrants, many who were returned to Mexico under the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" program, wait in line in August to get a meal in an encampment near the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros. A federal appeals court said it is halting a policy next week to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for court hearings in the United States. But the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said Wednesday that it would only block the "Remain in Mexico" policy in Arizona and California, the two border states where its authority extends.