FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows from left, former Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. The trial of the four former officers charged in the death of George Floyd is expected to generate massive public interest when it begins in March. Supporters of audio and visual coverage of the trials say the high-profile nature of Floyd's death and recent courtroom restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic make this the right time to allow cameras in court.(Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)