Cerrone Glover
 HUGHES SPRINGS — Funeral services are scheduled for Cerrone Glover, of Las Vegas, Nevada, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Hughes Springs Community Church. Interment, Woodlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis Funeral Home, Hughes Springs. Mr. Glover was born November 21, 1981, and died August 10, 2019.