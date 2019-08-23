Cheray Morrow Bradford
 LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Cheray Morrow Bradford, 62, of Longview, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Hughes Chapel C.M.E. Interment, Cedar Grove. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Stanmore F.H. Arrangements by Stanmore, Longview. Mrs. Bradford was born November 24, 1956, in Longview, and died August 18, 2019.