LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Cheray Morrow Bradford, 62, of Longview, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Hughes Chapel C.M.E. Interment, Cedar Grove. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Stanmore F.H. Arrangements by Stanmore, Longview. Mrs. Bradford was born November 24, 1956, in Longview, and died August 18, 2019.
Cheray Morrow Bradford
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Cheray Morrow Bradford, 62, of Longview, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Hughes Chapel C.M.E. Interment, Cedar Grove. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Stanmore F.H. Arrangements by Stanmore, Longview. Mrs. Bradford was born November 24, 1956, in Longview, and died August 18, 2019.
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Cheray Morrow Bradford, 62, of Longview, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Hughes Chapel C.M.E. Interment, Cedar Grove. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Stanmore F.H. Arrangements by Stanmore, Longview. Mrs. Bradford was born November 24, 1956, in Longview, and died August 18, 2019.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Questions remain on giant area power outage
- Longview ISD lost quarter of its teachers after 2018-19 year
- Hallsville man sentenced to 12 years in 2017 fatal racing wreck in Longview
- Names released of two people found dead in RV near East Mountain
- Gilmer native fulfilling dream to revive late father's old neighborhood
- Day after power failure, SWEPCO still looking for cause
- Longview man arrested on multiple drug charges
- White Oak man given 40 years for rape of woman with Alzheimer's
- Longview could revisit billboard sign ordinance; Waffle Shoppe site to remain for now
- List: 2019 TEA accountability ratings for East Texas school districts
Images
Videos
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23