Devont’e Terrez Brooks
 LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Devont’e Terrez Brooks, 26, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Interment, Crossroads Cemetery. Viewing, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Turner Brothers Mortuary. Arrangements by Turner Brothers Mortuary, Gilmer. Mr. Brooks was born December 15, 1992, in Mt. Pleasant, and died August 14, 2019.