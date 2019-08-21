Dorothy Elaine Ellison
 LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for Dorothy Elaine Ellison, 77, of Tatum, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Tatum Cemetery. Interment, Tatum Cemetery. Visitation, 11 p.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Ellison was born October 9, 1942, in Houston, and died August 17, 2019.