Ellen Jane Arnold
 CARTHAGE — Graveside services are scheduled for Ellen Jane Arnold, 72, of Ore City, 2 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Mt. Bethel Cemetery, Gary. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Arnold was born November 15, 1946, in Colorado City, and died August 22, 2019.