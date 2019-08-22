Hazel Jones
 HUGHES SPRINGS — Funeral services are scheduled for Hazel Jones, 92, of Daingerfield, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Daingerfield High School Auditorium. Interment, Restland Memorial Park in Dallas. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis Funeral Home, Hughes Springs. Ms. Jones was born December 3, 1926, and died August 12, 2019.