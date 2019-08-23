Imogene Weiterman Mullins
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Imogene Weiterman Mullins, 95, of New London, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Lakewood Memorial Park. Interment, Lakewood Memorial Park. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Ms. Mullins was born September 27, 1923, in Leagueville, and died August 22, 2019.