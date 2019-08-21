Joe Nathan Allred
 CARTHAGE — Funeral services are scheduled for Joe Nathan Allred, 59, of Jefferson, 10 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Liberty Cemetery, Rusk County. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Allred was born April 26, 1960, in Idabel, OK, and died August 17, 2019.