Linda Belle Robinson Bryan
 DALLAS — Funeral services are scheduled for Linda Belle Robinson Bryan, 71, of Mt. Pleasant, 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Croley Funeral Home. Interment, Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Croley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Croley Funeral Home, Gilmer. Mrs. Robinson Bryan was born March 15, 1948, and died August 18, 2019.