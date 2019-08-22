Linder Davis Carr
 LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Linder Davis Carr, 68, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home, Inc., Longview. Mrs. Carr was born January 13, 1951, in Longview, and died August 14, 2019.