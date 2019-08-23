Melton White
 PITTSBURG — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Melton White, 88, of Pittsburg, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, Pittsburg. Interment, Wilks Cemetery, Pittsburg. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg. Mr. White was born March 30, 1931, in Ft. Worth, and died August 19, 2019.