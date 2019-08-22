Myrtle Faye Nesbitt
 DALLAS — Funeral services are scheduled for Myrtle Faye Nesbitt, 70, of Dallas, 10 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Abundant Grace Church. Interment, Dallas Ft. Worth National Cemetery. Visitation, 4 a.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at The Church. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Nesbitt was born August 4, 1949, in Corpus Christi, and died August 8, 2019.