 ATHENS — Randall McHenry, of Canton, Visitation, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Croley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Croley Funeral Home, Gilmer. Mr. McHenry was born February 26, 1944, and died August 19, 2019.