Ronald James Haynes
 MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for Ronald James Haynes, 52, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Cross Roads Baptist Church, DeBerry. Interment, Cross Roads Cemetery, DeBerry. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Haynes was born March 5, 1967, in Dallas, and died August 14, 2019.