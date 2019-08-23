Sue Adkins Tanguma
 DAINGERFIELD — Funeral services are scheduled for Sue Adkins Tanguma, 58, of Naples, 10 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at First Baptist Church. Interment, Daingerfield Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, at funeral home. Arrangements by Nail-Haggard Funeral Home, Daingerfield. Ms. Tanguma was born April 3, 1961, in Alexandria, LA, and died August 20, 2019.