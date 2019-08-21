AMARILLO — Funeral services are scheduled for Tommie Lee Reasonover, 81, of Amarillo, 11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church in Amarillo. Interment, Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services, Mount Pleasant. Mr. Reasonover was born October 8, 1949, in Blossm, and died August 16, 2019.
Tommie Lee Reasonover
