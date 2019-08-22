Willie B. Jernigan
 MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for Willie B. Jernigan, 81, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, St. James Cemetery. Visitation, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Jernigan was born August 23, 1937, in Elysian Fields, and died August 14, 2019.