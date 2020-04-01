COVID-19 deaths have now been recorded in Panola and Nacogdoches counties in Northeast Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services and Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones.
Jones said the Panola County resident who died was a patient at a Shreveport hospital, and that is where they contracted the virus. The patient died Monday.
Jones did not information about the person's age or gender.
The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office reported today that Nacogdoches County had also had its first death. The office said DSHS reported the death to them. The two deaths raise the tally of coronavirus-related deaths in the region to six.
The first death in the region was last week, a 91-year-old resident of Hideaway Lake in Smith County who was diagnosed with the disease on March 24 and died the next day.
A 47-year-old Van Zandt County woman who had been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 was the second. Her case was confirmed March 18, and health officials announced her death Saturday.
The third was a 70-year-old Bowie County woman who died while being treated at a hospital in Texarkana. The positive result of her test for COVID-19 was received Sunday, the day after she died.
Officials on Thursday then reported a death in Harrison County.
The most recent count of coronavirus cases for Panola County stood at 4, all of which were reported this week.
Earlier today, Northeast Texas Public Health District CEO George Roberts provided more details about the more than 50 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, a regional hot spot.
In total, there are 53 confirmed cases in Smith County. There are 44 in Tyler, four in Flint, three in Whitehouse, one in Hideaway and one in Troup, Roberts said during a news conference Friday at a Tyler fire station.
He said 32 cases have been caused by community spread and 21 cases are travel-related. There are 25 male and 28 female patients.
Most of the cases within the county are under the age of 60.
Regarding the ages of patients, Roberts said there is one in the 0-20 years group, 10 in 21 to 40 group, 19 in the 41 to 60 group, 20 in 61 to 80 group and three who are 80 years old or older.
NET Health made the decision to release these statistics after consulting with a lawyer over patient privacy concerns.
Here is our list of confirmed cases in Northeast Texas:
Anderson: 1
- March 31 — Anderson County Judge Robert Johnson confirms the county's first case of COVID-19. He said the patient was in isolation at home and under the care of a physician.
Angelina: 8
- March 25 — The Angelina County & Cities Health District reports a resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
- March 29 — The health district announces two more COVID-19 cases in the county. The district did not have information about how the patients were exposed to the coronavirus.
- March 30 — The district reports a fourth confirmed case.
- March 31 — The district reports a fifth case and does not say if it is related to travel or community spread.
- April 2 — The district reported a total of eight cases and reported evidence of community spread.
Bowie: 9, 1 death
- March 16 — Officials announce the county's first positive case.
- March 28 — A 70-year-old woman who tested positive for the coronavirus dies at Texarkana's Wadley Regional Medical Center, marking that county's first death.
Camp: 1
- March 30 — Camp County Judge AJ Mason announces his county's first confirmed case of COVID-19.
Cass: 4
- March 20 — Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks announces the county's first confirmed case. It was contracted through community spread.
- March 27 — Wilbanks says she has been told by the state there is a second confirmed case in the county.
Cherokee: 6
- March 29 — A second case of COVID-19 is confirmed in the county. A new release says the exposure was related to travel, and the patient is recovering with mild illness under quarantine at home.
- March 30 — The Cherokee County Public Health Department reports a third confirmed case in the county and that the person traveled within the United States.
- April 1 — County health officials confirmed fourth and fifth cases of COVID-19.
- April 2 — A sixth case is announced in the county. Officials said the patient does not have a recent travel history and is not a contact of the other five cases.
Franklin: 1
- March 28 — Franklin County Judge Scott Lee confirms the county's first case and says it is travel related.
Gregg: 13
- March 9 — Gregg County had the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in the region. The positive test came back March 9 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta and was announced publicly on March 10. Health officials said the man traveled within the United States. He was tested again about two weeks later and was still infected.
- March 25 — Two new cases are announced in Gregg County at a press conference during which also announced a mandatory shelter-at-home order for Gregg County and the city of Longview. One of the new cases was the wife of the man who initially tested positive. The other was a truck driver who had been to New Jersey.
- March 26 — Public health officials announce another case in the county, bringing the total to four. Longview Regional Medical Center the same day confirmed it was treating a patient with COVID-19. Public health officials would not say if it was the newly confirmed case. Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the case appeared to be related to travel.
- March 29 — Longview Mayor Andy Mack reports the fifth case of COVID-19 in the county.
- March 31 — Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced a sixth case in Gregg County
- April 1 — Mack announced two more confirmed cases; however, one of those was later determined to be a resident of Rusk County.
- April 2 — Health officials announced three more cases. Dr. Browne says two of the cases are community spread.
- April 2 — Browne says three more confirmed cases are in Gregg County that are all related to travel.
Harrison: 5, 1 death
- March 26 — Harrison County Judge Chad Sims was notified of his county's first confirmed case of COVID-19. Wiley College, that same day, notified its staff and students that a faculty member had tested positive. It was not clear if that was the same case.
- March 31 — County Judge Chad Sims announces two more confirmed cases. He says they are travel-related and issues a stay-at-home order.
- April 1 — Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt says Harrison County has its first death related to coronavirus. The patient died at a Longview hospital.
- April 1 — Later in the day, Sims announces the county has two more cases. He said one case is related to travel; the other is undetermined.
Henderson: 1
- March 29 — Officials confirm that a resident in the eastern part of the county has tested positive for COVID-19. The patient does not have recent travel history.
Hopkins: 3
- March 24 — The Hopkins County Emergency Management office announces the county's first confirmed case.
- March 29 — The office announces a second case. Both cases, it says, are believed to be community spread.
- March 30 — The office announces a third case with no other information.
Lamar: 3
- March 19 — The Paris-Lamar County Health District announces the county's first positive case. County Judge Brandon Bell says the case is related to travel.
- March 27 — Officials announce two more confirmed cases they say are travel related.
Morris: 1
- March 22 — Morris County Judge Doug Reeder announces the county's first confirmed case. The case came two days after Reeder signed a disaster declaration that closed the county's game rooms.
Nacogdoches: 12, 1 death
- March 25 — The first case in the county is confirmed.
- March 28 — The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office confirms a second case of COVID-19.
- March 30 — Two more cases are confirmed in the county.
- April 1 — Two new cases are confirmed in the county.
- April 2 — The office announces two more confirmed cases.
- April 2 — The offices announces three more cases.
- April 3 — The office announces the county's first death and another case. The person is not hospitalized, and the case is not travel related.
Panola: 4, 1 death
- March 31 — County Judge LeeAnn Jones says the state health department told her of the first case in the county. She later announced a second case and said the county's first two cases were not related to travel.
- April 1 — A day later, Jones announced the county's third confirmed case.
- April 2 — Jones says the county has another case. She said the person was quarantined at home.
Rusk: 7
- March 16 — The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management announces the county's first confirmed case. They say it is travel related and that the patient was quarantined at home.
- March 24 — The office announces another confirmed cases, bringing the total number to two.
- March 27 — A third case of COVID-19 is confirmed. Officials said it was related to travel and that the person was isolated at home.
- March 31 — A fourth case is confirmed. The Rusk County OEM says it is in the Kilgore area and does not appear to be related to travel.
- April 1 — The office announces two more cases in the county.
- April 2 — The office announces one more confirmed case in the county.
Shelby: 9
- March 26 — Shelby County Judge Allison Harbison announces the county's first confirmed case.
- March 29 — Harbison announces the county's second confirmed case. She says it appears it was due to community spread.
- March 31 — The county confirms two more positive cases.
- April 2 — Four more confirmed cases are announced doubling the number in the county.
- April 3 — Harbison says a confirmed case was reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services. She says only one of the county's 9 cases so far is believed to be related to travel.
Smith: 53, 1 death
- March 13 — Northeast Texas Public Health District CEO George Roberts announces the first three positive cases in the county. He says one patient is in critical condition. All three patients have recent travel histories outside the United States and traveled to the same place.
- March 14 — NET Health announces a fourth case. The person did not recently travel internationally or even in the in the U.S. The patient is in home isolation.
- March 17 — A fifth case is confirmed. Public health officials say the person had direct exposure to a known case in the county.
- March 20 — Health officials announce three new cases, bringing the total in the county to eight. The cases show evidence of community spread.
- March 21 — Two more confirmed cases are announced, bringing the total to 10.
- March 25 — NET Health announces five more cases, bringing the county's total to 21.
- March 25 — A Smith County resident becomes the region's first coronavirus-related death. 91-year-old Elwood McElveen tests positive on March 24. The Hideaway Lake resident dies the following day.
- April 1 — The Northeast Texas Public Health District says there are five new confirmed cases in Smith County. That brings the total to 42.
- April 2 — The district announces six more cases.
Titus: 1
- April 2 — Officials announced the first confirmed case in the county.
Upshur: 3
- March 20 — Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller announces the county's first confirmed case. He later says the person has an address in the norther part of the county.
- March 29 — Tefteller says the county's second case was confirmed on this date in a resident who lives in the Gilmer city limits. He later calls the patient a young person.
- April 1 — Tefteller announces in a statement the county has another confirmed case from within the Gilmer city limits.
Van Zandt: 3, 1 death
- March 28 — Officials announce that a 47-year-old woman in the county has become its first death related to COVID-19.
- April 1 — Officials announce a third positive case. They say the patient was exposed from another positive case but that there is no confirmed community spread in the county.
Wood: 1
- March 31 — The county gets its first case, according to NET Health. Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron says the patient is hospitalized and was exposed due to community spread.