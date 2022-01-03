Cases of COVID-19 are rapidly spreading in Gregg County, according to the latest public health data.
As of Monday, the county's community transmission rate has moved into a "substantial" spread level, meaning cities across Gregg County are experiencing large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission of the virus in congregate settings, such as grocery stores, schools, workplaces, nursing homes and daycares.
The transmission rate increased by more than 206% since Thursday, from a seven-day rolling rate of new cases of 16.71 to 51.29 on Monday, statistics from the Northeast Texas Public Health District show. At the end of November, Gregg County had the second-lowest transmission rate in the district.
The rise comes as community transmission is reaching an "uncontrolled" level in multiple East Texas counties, according to NET Health.
Smith County on Thursday reached a substantial spread level. As of Monday, four more counties under NET Health's seven-county jurisdiction also reached substantial community spread levels of COVID-19, as the remaining two counties in moderate spread continued to see higher rates of infection.
Comparatively, as of Nov. 15, all seven counties had reached minimal spread levels of the virus. Gregg County had the second-lowest transmission rate as of Nov. 29.
Substantial seven-day rolling rates are measured at a seven-day rolling rate of 35 or more, compared to moderate measured at a level of 10 to 35, and minimal at zero to 10.
Neighboring Smith County has the highest transmission rate in the district, now at a rate of 76.84 — a 98% increase from 38.66 Thursday. Gregg County's transmission rate on Monday was the second-highest in the district.
According to NET Health, the rate calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days. That answer is then divided by the population of the county, multiplied by 100,000, and that final number equals the rate.
Additionally on Monday, NET Health reported 251 new COVID cases — 179 confirmed and 72 probable — in Gregg County since Thursday.
Gregg County’s active cases have increased by more than 76% since Thursday, NET Health data show — from 330 to 581. Of the 581 active cases, 290 are confirmed while 291 are probable.
According to NET Health, probable cases are attributed to patients who have received positive antigen tests, until the individual has been administered a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test. If a person’s PCR laboratory result is positive, that becomes a confirmed case.
On Dec. 22, an East Texas health official predicted a virus surge as omicron began to take hold of the nation. At the time, Dr. Tom Cummins, Division Chief Medical Officer for UT Health East Texas, said the rise in cases would be due to holiday travel and omicron circulating in Texas. He said a sharp, sudden rise in positive cases would be the first clue of the omicron variant present in East Texas, but assumed it was likely already prevalent in the area.
As of Dec. 21, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention reported omicron as the dominant COVID variant in the United States, after it was first detected in the nation on Dec. 1.
Cummins said on Monday he encourages the community to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and emphasized sticking to the basics to protect against the virus.
“The best strategy against omicron is, one, wear your mask when you go out, which is really not happening much in East Texas currently. I went to the grocery store on New Year’s Eve and Christmas Eve and it was a little terrifying, the lack of masking," Cummins said. "Masks still work. Social distancing still works. Vaccines, while not necessarily being effective in keeping you from getting omicron, certainly help diminish how sick you get."
In November, Gregg County saw 121 total new COVID-positive cases. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 30, there were 435 new cases reported.
There have been 20,135 COVID-19 cases in Gregg County since the pandemic began, with 19,269 total recoveries, according to NET Health.
NET Health data show no Gregg County jail inmates had an active diagnosis of COVID-19 on Monday. There have been no virus-related jail deaths, according to the district.
In Gregg County, 54.68% of people age 5 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, while 47.86% of residents 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the state. State data show 88.29% of people 65 and older had been vaccinated with at least one dose as of Monday, while 80.86% of that population had been fully vaccinated. As of Nov. 4, children 5 to 11 years of age are included in vaccination numbers and rates.
On Monday, there were 190 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G, approximately 36 more than there were on Thursday. Of COVID patients hospitalized, 58 of those are in ICUs and 39 patients are on ventilators. In the first half of September, hospitalizations reached 822, the highest number of single-day COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region since the pandemic began.
Other counties
Following after Smith and Gregg counties, others in substantial spread levels on Monday included Van Zandt at a seven-day rolling rate of 45.94, Henderson at 38.50 and Wood at 37.64. Still in moderate spread levels, Anderson follows behind at 33.40 with Rains at the lowest rate in the district of 28.53.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 622 new cases — 372 confirmed and 250 probable — since Thursday. Data show 1,691 total active cases — 851 confirmed and 840 probable — total cases reported Monday.
Henderson County had 137 new cases — 104 confirmed, 33 probable — reported since Thursday. There were 332 total active cases within the county.
Van Zandt County had 92 new cases — 65 confirmed, 27 probable — reported since Thursday. There were 263 total active cases within the county.
Anderson County had 53 new cases — five confirmed, 48 probable — reported since Thursday. There were 222 total active cases within the county.
Wood County had 73 new cases — 59 confirmed, 14 probable — reported since Thursday. There were 192 total active cases within the county.
Rains County had 13 new cases — 10 confirmed, three probable — reported since Thursday and there were 30 total active cases within the county.
Total recoveries and total active cases include probable and confirmed data. Data gathered in Monday’s report represent noon Thursday to noon Monday.