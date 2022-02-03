Active COVID-19 cases and community transmission levels in Gregg County continue to increase after recently seeing a pandemic-high of new cases in a single month.
The Northeast Public Health District on Thursday reported 475 new total cases — 186 confirmed and 289 probable — in the county's data Thursday.
On Thursday, there were 5,146 active cases in the county compared to 4,673 reported Monday, an increase of over 10%.
During the month of January, Gregg County saw the highest number of infections since the Northeast Texas Public Health District began recording data in September 2020. Throughout January, there were 4,643 new cases of the virus reported in the county, surpassing the 4,099 new COVID-19 cases recorded as the last pandemic record in September 2021.
Before the month was over, the county had already passed the pandemic record a week ago as 4,168 new cases of the virus were reported.
Comparatively, there were 435 cases reported in all of December and 121 cases reported in November.
NET Health also reported a community spread level of 109.49 in Gregg County, which is a 3% increase from Thursday when the spread was at 106.26.
Gregg County on Thursday had the third-highest level of community spread among counties in the NET Health jurisdiction, following closely behind Van Zandt County which has a spread level of 110.56. Anderson County had the lowest spread level of 59.38.
Thursday’s report also shows Tyler hospitals are hovering around a peak of COVID-19 patients in hospital beds, although the number has decreased since Monday. NET Health reported 301 East Texans treated for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals, 24 less than those reported Monday. The previous peak of hospitalizations was in September 2021 when that number reached 389.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G, which includes Tyler and Longview, also continues to increase. On Thursday, 535 patients were hospitalized in the region, an increase of 34 since Thursday’s report. Hospitalizations include 111 patients in ICUs and 88 patients on ventilators. In the first half of September, hospitalizations reached 822, the highest number of single-day COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region since the pandemic began.
As of Thursday in Gregg County, 56.03% of people 5 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 48.85% of people 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the state. State data shows 88.94% of people 65 and older in the county had been vaccinated with at least one dose on Thursday, while 81.24% of that population had been fully vaccinated. As of Nov. 4, children 5 to 11 years of age are included in vaccination numbers and rates.
Other counties
Smith County had 1,664 new cases — 1,211 confirmed, 453 probable — reported since Monday. There were 13,010 total active cases within the county.
Henderson County had 234 new cases — 173 confirmed, 61 probable — reported since Monday. There were 2,516 total active cases within the county.
Van Zandt County had 194 new cases — 111 confirmed, 83 probable — reported since Monday. There were 2,164 total active cases within the county.
Anderson County had 117 new cases — 29 confirmed, 88 probable — reported since Monday. There were 1,322 total active cases within the county.
Wood County had 173 new cases — 110 confirmed, 63 probable — reported since Monday. There were 1,684 total active cases within the county.
Rains County had 34 new cases — 12 confirmed, 22 probable — reported since Monday and there were 340 total active cases within the county.
Total recoveries and total active cases include probable and confirmed data. Data gathered in Thursday’s report represents data from noon Monday to noon Thursday.